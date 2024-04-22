China National GeneBank capable of storing millions of biological samples

Global Times) 15:20, April 22, 2024

The China National GeneBank (CNGB) in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, is capable of storing millions of biological samples and supporting data exchange and sharing with more than 500 units worldwide, according to local media reports on Monday.

The CNGB consists of a biorepository, a bio-informatics data center and a digitalization platform, according to the reports. Biorepository, which is an important means to protect the security of national biological and genetic resources and avoid potential biological threats, contains several temperature layers of liquid nitrogen.

The biorepository is used to store biological resources, with an integrated digitalization platform reading the genetic data of organisms with a sequencer. The bio-informatics data center then stored or analyzed and calculated the data with a supercomputer to use them for life sciences research and bio-industry development, according to the reports.

The CNGB has realized the convergence of storage, reading and use of biological resources and information, acting as a major component of the nation's scientific and technological infrastructure, and making a positive contribution to the promotion of the progress of life sciences and the development of bio-economy in China since the start of its operation.

"Preserving, protecting and utilizing genetic resources has become a solid foundation and effective guarantee for international competition and the major needs for China's health, and the development and utilization of genetic resources will occupy the high point of the future global biological industry chain," said the individual in charge of the CNGB, according to reports.

According to Xinhua News, the CNGB was officially opened in 2016, aiming to promote human health research and the conservation of global biodiversity. It was initiated by China's National Development and Reform Commission in 2011, and the project was established by Shenzhen-based BGI, one of the world's leading genomics organizations.

