Languages

Archive

Monday, April 22, 2024

Home>>

How to understand China's production capacity

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:48, April 22, 2024

Editor's note: Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Beijing on April 16. Here is what Premier Li said on the issue of production capacity.

 

 

 

 

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories