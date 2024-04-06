Chinese FM meets with Vietnamese counterpart

Xinhua) 09:51, April 06, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

NANNING, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that China-Vietnam relations achieved rapid development last year since the top leaders of the two parties jointly announced the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, giving a new meaning to the line "so profound is the friendship between Vietnam and China, because we are both comrades and brothers."

Since the beginning of this year, the top leaders of the two parties have exchanged new year greetings and maintained the momentum of high-level visits, while border provinces have pursued close cooperation and two-way personnel exchanges have achieved new breakthroughs, Wang said.

He added that China always regards Vietnam as a priority in neighborhood diplomacy, and stands ready to work with Vietnam to implement the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, make solid plans for bilateral exchanges and cooperation, and jointly push forward the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future to a new level.

The two sides should focus on the six-point proposal on building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future and work together to promote cooperation in various fields, such as strengthening high-level strategic communication, accelerating the alignment of development strategies, and continuing to expand cooperation in the economic and trade investment, digital economy, green development, new energy and key minerals, according to Wang.

Calling on both sides to jointly safeguard international equity and justice and continue to support each other on issues concerning major common interests, Wang said that it is necessary to be vigilant against engaging in camp confrontations in the region and cobbling together various "small circles" to undermine regional peace and stability.

Bui Thanh Son said that as a neighbor, comrade and brother, Vietnam supports China's development and always regards China as the top priority and strategic choice of Vietnam's foreign relations.

Vietnam is willing to maintain close coordination with China, promote economic and trade investment, deepen sub-national cooperation, actively promote Vietnam-China friendship, build a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that bears strategic significance, and bring more benefits to the two peoples, he added.

Vietnam adheres to the one-China principle, firmly supports China's position on Taiwan and issues related to Xinjiang and Xizang, opposes interference in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of human rights and democracy, and will strengthen multilateral coordination with China to safeguard common interests, Bui Thanh Son said.

He added that Vietnam is willing to work with China to implement the high-level consensus between the two countries, properly manage differences, actively promote maritime cooperation and consultation on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

The two sides also exchanged views on other issues of common concern.

