Commemoration ceremonies held to honor fallen heroes in SW China
Police academy cadets lay flowers at a memorial wall for martyrs of police in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2024. As the Qingming Festival approaches, commemoration ceremonies were held at the site to honor fallen heroes. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Police officers bow at a memorial wall for martyrs of police in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2024. As the Qingming Festival approaches, commemoration ceremonies were held at the site to honor fallen heroes. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
