Commemoration ceremonies held to honor fallen heroes in SW China

Xinhua) 14:45, April 04, 2024

Police academy cadets lay flowers at a memorial wall for martyrs of police in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2024. As the Qingming Festival approaches, commemoration ceremonies were held at the site to honor fallen heroes. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Police officers bow at a memorial wall for martyrs of police in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2024. As the Qingming Festival approaches, commemoration ceremonies were held at the site to honor fallen heroes. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Police academy cadets lay flowers at a memorial wall for martyrs of police in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2024. As the Qingming Festival approaches, commemoration ceremonies were held at the site to honor fallen heroes. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Police officers attend a commemorative event at a memorial wall for martyrs of police in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2024. As the Qingming Festival approaches, commemoration ceremonies were held at the site to honor fallen heroes. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Police officers lay flowers at a memorial wall for martyrs of police in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2024. As the Qingming Festival approaches, commemoration ceremonies were held at the site to honor fallen heroes. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Police academy cadets lay flowers at a memorial wall for martyrs of police in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2024. As the Qingming Festival approaches, commemoration ceremonies were held at the site to honor fallen heroes. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)