Farmers start annual spring plowing in NE China

Xinhua) 09:41, April 04, 2024

A villager drives a farming machine to remove stalks of crops in Fanjiatun Town in Gongzhuling City of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 2, 2024. Farmers in Jilin Province have started the annual spring plowing. Across the province, fields are alive with activity as tractors till the soil, preparing it for planting. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A villager maintains an agricultural machine in Fanjiatun Town in Gongzhuling City of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 2, 2024. Farmers in Jilin Province have started the annual spring plowing. Across the province, fields are alive with activity as tractors till the soil, preparing it for planting. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

An aerial drone photo shows a machine removing stalks of crops in Fanjiatun Town in Gongzhuling City of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 2, 2024. Farmers in Jilin Province have started the annual spring plowing. Across the province, fields are alive with activity as tractors till the soil, preparing it for planting. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A villager maintains an agricultural machine in Fanjiatun Town in Gongzhuling City of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 2, 2024. Farmers in Jilin Province have started the annual spring plowing. Across the province, fields are alive with activity as tractors till the soil, preparing it for planting. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A villager drives a plowing machine to loosen soil in Fanjiatun Town in Gongzhuling City of northeast China's Jilin Province, April 2, 2024. Farmers in Jilin Province have started the annual spring plowing. Across the province, fields are alive with activity as tractors till the soil, preparing it for planting. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)