Huaxia Bank reports 5.3 pct growth in 2023 net profits

Xinhua) 09:29, February 23, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Mid-size Chinese lender Huaxia Bank reported steady growth in net profits last year.

The bank raked in 26.36 billion yuan (3.71 billion U.S. dollars) in net profits, up 5.3 percent year on year, according to a report the company filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Its revenues totaled 93.21 billion yuan in 2023, down 0.64 percent from the previous year.

Its non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.67 percent at the end of 2023, down 0.08 percentage points year on year.

The lender's provision coverage rate was at 160.06 percent at the end of 2023, up 0.18 percentage points from the end of the previous year.

