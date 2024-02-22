Father's DIY 'excavator' toy delights daughter and wins hearts online

People's Daily Online) 13:47, February 22, 2024

A touching moment of a father and daughter playing with a homemade "excavator" in Xiangyun county, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has captured the hearts of many on Chinese social media.

Ren Fuzhong, the father, crafted the toy using a tire for the base and simple materials for the seat, arm and bucket. Although simple in structure, the excavator can dig and rotate flexibly, leaving netizens in awe of Ren's creative ingenuity.

Since childhood, Ren has enjoyed fiddling with gadgets and modifying them. For example, he has also created a lightweight walnut cracker for his wife and an automatic feeder for domestic pigeons.

"It feels meaningful to make toys for children to play with," Ren said.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)