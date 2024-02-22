Syria condemns U.S. veto of UN resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

Xinhua) 10:26, February 22, 2024

DAMASCUS, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly criticized the United States for using its veto power in the United Nations Security Council to block a draft resolution demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the U.S. veto as "arbitrary and disgraceful," accusing the U.S. of providing political and military cover for Israel to continue its "war crimes" against Palestinians.

Moreover, the ministry accused the U.S. of being hypocritical, as it claimed to support human rights while allowed the Israeli "killing machine" to continue its attacks on Palestinian civilians.

Meanwhile, the ministry called for the UN Security Council to take responsibility for stopping Israel's "crimes" and ensuring the protection of Palestinian lives and rights, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

During an emergency session of the UN Security Council held in New York on Tuesday, the U.S. vetoed a draft resolution put forward on behalf of Arab states by Algeria demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Algeria's draft resolution was backed by 13 out of the 15 Security Council members, while the United States vetoed against it and Britain abstained. It is the third time since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October of last year that the U.S. interfered to fail a draft resolution aimed to reach a ceasefire.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)