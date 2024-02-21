Inheritor passes on Taohuawu woodblock New Year paintings

People's Daily Online) 15:06, February 21, 2024

Qiao Lanrong works on a piece of Taohuawu woodblock New Year paintings. (Photo courtesy of Qiao Lanrong)

Taohuawu in Suzhou city, east China's Jiangsu Province is known for woodblock paintings for the Chinese New Year.

Taohuawu woodblock New Year paintings, which emerged in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), were listed in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages in 2006.

Qiao Lanrong is a municipal-level inheritor of Taohuawu woodblock New Year paintings in Suzhou. Qiao learned the craft from Fang Zhida and Wang Zude, both of whom are national-level inheritors. She has dedicated over 20 years to the traditional handicraft that involves complex procedures.

The most distinctive feature of this intangible cultural heritage involves carving several wooden printing blocks to make each design - one for every color, Qiao said.

The themes of Taohuawu woodblock New Year paintings include traditional images of Menshen, or door gods, flowers and birds, and court ladies.

Photo shows a Taohuawu woodblock New Year painting with zodiac Loong elements created by Qiao Lanrong. (Photo courtesy of Qiao Lanrong)

"Despite the impact of modern printing technologies, woodblock New Year paintings still have their unique value. However, innovation is necessary for the protection and development of the craft," Qiao said.

To her, New Year paintings are a medium for expressing the pursuit of a better life, and this aspiration is needed not only during the Chinese New Year, but also in daily life.

In addition to adhering to traditional themes of woodblock New Year paintings such as peace, harmony and reunion, contemporary artisans, including Qiao, also integrate the craft with modern life. For instance, Qiao combines Chinese 24 Solar Terms, seasonal delicacies and other elements in Suzhou with woodblock New Year paintings.

Qiao also blends elements of New Year paintings into scarves, bags, pillows, lamps, and pastries, and offers courses to people to personally experience the charm of New Year paintings.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)