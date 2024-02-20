26 EU countries call for "immediate humanitarian pause" in Gaza
BRUSSELS, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-six member states of the European Union (EU) called for an "immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire" in the besieged Gaza Strip, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said here on Monday.
At a meeting of EU foreign ministers, all EU countries except Hungary warned Israel against launching an assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which they said would deepen the catastrophe of some 1.5 million refugees crammed into the city.
"An attack on Rafah would be absolutely catastrophic ... it would be unconscionable," Ireland's Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said before the meeting.
Israel's reported plans for an assault on the city have sounded international alarm bells, with many countries urging restraint or cancelation of the operation.
Photos
Related Stories
- 90 pct of Lebanese hold U.S. accountable for Israel's continuous attacks in Lebanon, Gaza: survey
- Palestinian death toll in Gaza nears 29,000: ministry
- Iran condemns U.S. Senate's approval of 14-bln-USD aid package for Israel
- Explainer: What to know about Israel's imminent Rafah assault and global opinion
- Hamas accuses Israel of obstructing efforts to reach ceasefire in Gaza
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.