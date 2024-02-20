China's securities regulator pledges prompt response to market concerns

Xinhua) 08:27, February 20, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has said that it will respond to market concerns promptly and work together with all sides to promote the development of the capital market.

Opinions and suggestions, including criticism, will be taken seriously, and pragmatic and feasible suggestions will be implemented in a timely manner, a leading official of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said while meeting with industry delegates.

The meetings were held from Sunday to Monday to collect opinions and suggestions from all sides regarding capital market supervision, risk prevention and the high-quality development of the capital market, according to the regulator.

The capital market involves multiple aspects, the official said, stressing that the more complex and severe the situation is, the more it is necessary to be open to advice, pool wisdom and build consensus.

The meetings were attended by experts, listed firms, securities and fund institutions, as well as foreign institutions, among others.

Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, the first trading day of the Chinese New Year, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.56 percent to 2,910.54 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.93 percent higher at 8,902.33 points.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)