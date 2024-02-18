FM elaborates on China's position on Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 15:02, February 18, 2024

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China has stayed committed to promoting peace talks on the Ukraine issue and will not give up as long as there is a glimmer of hope, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when answering questions following his keynote speech during the "China in the World" session at the ongoing Munich Security Conference.

When asked about China's views on the Budapest Memorandum and its position on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Wang said that China is not a signatory to the Budapest Memorandum, but has recognized it through a government statement.

Among the nuclear-weapon states, China maintains the most clear and progressive nuclear policy, featuring a pledge of no-first-use of nuclear weapons and no use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states, including Ukraine, he said.

Wang noted that after the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping further pointed out that nuclear weapons must not be used, and nuclear wars must not be fought. All parties should work jointly to guarantee the security of nuclear materials and facilities. China has honored its pledge and undertaken its international obligations in this regard.

China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to the crisis, yet China neither stood idle nor took advantage of the crisis. President Xi said that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be abided by, the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis should be supported. This is China's official position and fundamental principle on the Ukraine issue, Wang stressed.

China has stayed committed to promoting peace talks and played a positive role in efforts to restore peace. The earlier peace talks resume, the less damage for all sides, said Wang.

