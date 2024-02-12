China renews blue alert for gales
BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Monday renewed a blue alert for gales as strong winds of varying intensity are expected to lash parts of the country.
From 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, strong winds are forecast to hit some areas in Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Xinjiang and Qinghai, according to the National Meteorological Center.
Meanwhile, parts of the South China Sea will experience higher-intensity gales during this period, the meteorological center said.
It has warned ships about the dangers of sailing or operating in gale affected waters as well as urged relevant departments to implement precautionary measures focused on fire prevention and transport safety.
Pedestrians and vehicles have been advised to avoid lingering under or near tall buildings, billboards, or trees.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for strong winds, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
