China pavilion at World Expo breaks ground in Japan's Osaka

This photo taken on Feb. 2, 2024 shows the groundbreaking ceremony of the China Pavilion at Yumeshima, Japan. (Xinhua/Hu Xiaoge)

OSAKA, Japan, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- The China Pavilion at Expo Osaka, Japan, broke ground here on Friday, marking the commencement of construction for the venue highlighting green development and human-nature harmony.

About 200 people participated in the groundbreaking ceremony at Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, where the expo site is located.

Noting that Friday's ceremony signified a crucial step forward in China's participation in the expo, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Ren Hongbin said the council will collaborate closely with relevant parties to make the China pavilion a dazzling "business card" for the expo, presenting a vibrant and multi-dimensional image of China to the world and advancing economic and trade exchanges and mutual understanding between China and other nations.

Citing good foundation of bilateral cooperation in terms of the world expo in 2025, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao said that the China pavilion will present modern Chinese civilization and showcase China's rapid development, its open, inclusive and friendly image, helping build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary general of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, said he expected to see the China pavilion, which features harmony between human and nature.

"I look forward to seeing more Chinese friends in Osaka next year who will experience the unique charm of the World Expo," he said.

The China pavilion is one of the largest self-built pavilions at the expo. Its theme, "Building a Shared Community of Humans and Nature -- The Future of Green Development," is reflected in its exterior design inspired by traditional Chinese scrolls.

The exhibition will focus on green development in China, showcasing the development concept of harmonious coexistence between human and nature.

Themed as "Designing Future Society of Our Lives," the Expo Osaka will be held from April 13 to Oct. 13 in 2025.

Guests participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the China Pavilion at Yumeshima, Japan, Feb. 2, 2024. (China Council for the Promotion of International Trade/Handout via Xinhua)

