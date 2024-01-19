China to further foster development of NEV sector

Xinhua) 14:44, January 19, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts in optimizing policies, boosting consumption, and advancing high-quality development of the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector, an official said Thursday.

The optimization of policies and measures to promote the consumption of NEVs will be accelerated, Jin Xiandong, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference.

Jin said that the commission will deepen NEV development in rural areas and promote the electrification of vehicles in the public sector along with relevant departments.

Sci-tech innovation in the NEV sector will also be boosted, Jin said, adding that the leading role of China's automobile firms in innovation will be given full play to strengthen the competitiveness of the NEV industry.

The commission pledged to continue the establishment of a high-quality charging infrastructure system while optimizing its operation and services, the official said.

In 2023, production and sales of NEVs exceeded 9.58 million and 9.49 million units, surging 35.8 percent and 37.9 percent year on year, respectively, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

The exports of NEVs soared 77.6 percent to more than 1.2 million units in the past year.

