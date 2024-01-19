Chinese vice premier meets former U.S. treasury secretary

Xinhua) 09:46, January 19, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with former U.S. Secretary of Treasury Timothy Geithner, now chairman of Warburg Pincus, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with former U.S. Secretary of Treasury Timothy Geithner, now chairman of Warburg Pincus, on Thursday in Beijing.

The two sides exchanged views on China-U.S. relations, China's economy, capital markets, and other topics.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China's economy had maintained a good recovery momentum, with solid progress in high-quality development and bright prospects.

China will continue to open up to the outside world at a high level, improve the business environment that is market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized, and welcome Warburg Pincus to participate in China's capital market construction and share development opportunities, He said.

Noting that Warburg Pincus has been in China for 30 years and is the earliest global asset management and investment company in China, Geithner said Warburg Pincus will continue to cultivate the Chinese market deeply.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)