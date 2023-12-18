Greek scholar: China's global initiatives point the way for world peace, development and win-win cooperation

December 18, 2023

Kostas Guliamos, former president of the European University of Cyprus (People's Daily Online/Yin Tao)

In a recent interview with People's Daily Online, Greek academic Goulliamos Kostas told us about his deep connection with China's culture. Recognized as an honorary professor by the Academy of Social Sciences in China, Gouliamos expressed gratitude for the honor.

The interview touched on China’s global impact in the geopolitical, economic, cultural, educational, and technological realms. Gouliamos stressed the importance of understanding and appreciating China's vast cultural heritage and contemporary contributions. He referenced President Xi's initiatives, including the Belt and Road, Global Development, Global Security, and the Global Civilization Initiatives, as pathways to global peace and development. These initiatives establish a framework for peace, shared development, and a specific balance in social and economic aspects. The global community positively responds to President Xi's vision, and aims to construct a shared future for all of humanity. He said that by adhering to these principles, we have the potential to shape a world that is distinct from our current reality, which is perilously immersed in a Cold War-era mentality—particularly evident in the attitudes of the US, the EU, and especially NATO. The 21st century demands a departure from the historical conflicts and challenges of the 20th century. It is imperative that we forge ahead in a new direction, and China's initiatives present a fresh, peaceful path toward progress and harmony.

Gouliamos observed China's technological advances, particularly in 5G technology and AI, citing figures such as nearly 3.22 million 5G stations and 754 million 5G smartphone users. He humorously mentioned changes in everyday life driven by technological innovations, noting the exponential progress made since the early 2000s.

Gouliamos was impressed by China's ability to lift 800 million people out of poverty in 40 years, and saw it as a testament to China's government model. The interview touched on global poverty challenges, noting reversals due to the pandemic and geopolitical crises.

Gouliamos passionately advocated for deeper cultural understanding, bridging stereotypes, and promoting internationalization through platforms like the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

He emphasized the ontological dimension of aesthetics, extending beyond notions of beauty, during a lecture at Tsinghua University. Gouliamos explored the impact of Chinese philosophy, aesthetics, and techniques on European artists like Antonio Tapies, Pablo Picasso, and Georges Braque, highlighting overlooked cross-cultural connections. Advocating for deeper cultural understanding, Gouliamos mentioned his admiration for Feng Chongli and his experience at Yi Art Gallery in Fuzhou. He emphasized the reciprocal influence between Europe and China in the art world. Picasso's cubist period, influenced by Chinese art and philosophy, was highlighted, along with visual parallels between Chinese artist Tang Yin and Picasso.

Gouliamos has co-authored a book on the Silk Roads and the Belt and Road Initiative. He highlighted its interdisciplinary approach, focusing on "China's influence in the Mediterranean” emphasizing historical and contemporary connections, advocating for Greece to pursue multilateralism.

Gouliamos highlighted differences between China and the US in international engagement, noting China's emphasis on reciprocal relationships versus the US's more militarized and unilateral approach. He emphasized China's interconnected global initiatives for holistic development and security, specifically mentioning the Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative. He stressed President Xi's holistic approach to global issues, extending beyond conflicts like Israel-Palestine, to address instability worldwide. Gouliamos reiterated the importance of these interconnected initiatives in moving away from unilateralism and conflict in the 21st century.

Gouliamos underlined the need to convey these ideas to the public for better understanding and cooperation between Greece, China, and the world.

(Zhang Zeyu, Yin Tao and Rodanthi Chatzopoulou, a Greek Lecturer from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, contributed to this article)

