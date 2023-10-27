China science, technology news summary -- Oct. 26

Xinhua) 10:01, October 27, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China:

SHENZHOU-17 SPACE FLIGHT

China on Thursday launched the Shenzhou-17 manned spaceship, and the three astronauts aboard will be sent to stay in orbit for about six months on a space station mission.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off at 11:14 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, according to the China Manned Space Agency .

AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Over 500 experts and scholars from China and abroad came together at the 7th Global Forum of Leaders for Agricultural Science and Technology (GLAST-2023) and its side events to exchange ideas on promoting sustainable agricultural development through technological innovation.

The two-day forum, which began on Thursday in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, was themed "science and technology leading the transformation of global agri-food system."

INTERNATIONAL LUNAR RESEARCH STATION

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has signed cooperation documents with the space agencies of Pakistan and Belarus respectively for joint work on the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) program.

The new cooperation effort marks the start of participation by Pakistan and Belarus in the ILRS program, said the CNSA. The program was initiated by China, with an invitation extended to organizations and scientists around the world to participate.

