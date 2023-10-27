China science, technology news summary -- Oct. 26
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China:
SHENZHOU-17 SPACE FLIGHT
China on Thursday launched the Shenzhou-17 manned spaceship, and the three astronauts aboard will be sent to stay in orbit for about six months on a space station mission.
The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off at 11:14 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, according to the China Manned Space Agency .
AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Over 500 experts and scholars from China and abroad came together at the 7th Global Forum of Leaders for Agricultural Science and Technology (GLAST-2023) and its side events to exchange ideas on promoting sustainable agricultural development through technological innovation.
The two-day forum, which began on Thursday in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, was themed "science and technology leading the transformation of global agri-food system."
INTERNATIONAL LUNAR RESEARCH STATION
The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has signed cooperation documents with the space agencies of Pakistan and Belarus respectively for joint work on the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) program.
The new cooperation effort marks the start of participation by Pakistan and Belarus in the ILRS program, said the CNSA. The program was initiated by China, with an invitation extended to organizations and scientists around the world to participate.
Photos
Related Stories
- Apple CEO upbeat on Chinese app developers
- Shanghai eyes glory in gene therapy biz
- East China's Anhui to boost artificial intelligence innovations
- World Internet of Things Exposition opens in east China
- Next-generation rocket for nation's manned space missions on track
- GT Voice: AI summit a litmus test for UK approach toward China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.