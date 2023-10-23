BRI helps Cameroonian businessman’s new energy company thrive

People's Daily Online) 13:57, October 23, 2023

Photo shows Tania, a Cameroonian businessman, in his office. (Chinanews.com/Zhang Bin)

Tania, a Cameroonian businessman, has been doing business in Yiwu city, east China's Zhejiang Province for nearly a decade. Over the years, he has been selling affordable and high-quality new energy products made in China to a number of African countries. These solar, wind power, and energy storage devices have provided more stable and cost-effective electricity to many underdeveloped areas in Africa, powering local hospitals, schools, residential communities, and farms.

Unlike most foreign businessmen who engage only in purchasing and exporting, Tania's new energy business extends beyond Yiwu to Africa, and includes device installation and after-sales services.

In Yiwu, the newly built new energy product market has attracted over 260 business entities from different regions of China. These entities offer a wide range of more than 10,000 products, in categories such as photovoltaic components, energy storage systems, new energy lighting, and electric vehicles. The market has become a popular destination for both domestic and international professional buyers.

A former foreign language teacher in Yiwu, Tania started a side business in 2014, delving into the import and export of new energy products. Today, he has established companies in both Yiwu and Cameroon, employing Chinese and foreign employees. The annual export volume of his company in China exceeds 50 million yuan (about $6.84 million).

Tania's aspirations go beyond mere buying and selling of goods. Instead, he is determined to "teach people to fish" by showing his compatriots which technologies are advanced and which are outdated, as well as how to effectively utilize new energy products to enhance productivity.

Today, China has become Cameroon's largest trading partner, and is its primary source of imports, while ranking as its fifth-largest destination for exports.

In August 2018, China and Cameroon signed a cooperation agreement to jointly build the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This marked Cameroon's official participation in the joint construction of the BRI, signifying a new stage of rapid development in China-Cameroon economic and trade relations. The cooperation between the two sides is now expanding into broader areas and reaching higher levels.

"Africa boasts abundant resources, including solar energy, making it a promising region for the future of new energy products. Chinese new energy vehicles, in particular, are gaining popularity among African consumers," Tania remarked.

"The BRI brings benefits not only to China but also to the people of Africa and the world," said Tania.

"Many African countries and regions are actively participating in the construction of the BRI, which leads to the implementation of an increasing number of transportation infrastructure and large-scale projects. I'm hopeful for further cooperation in the future," he said.

