World pays increasing attention to BRI as new vision of development cooperation: report

October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Notable progress has been achieved over the past decade since the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was proposed, and the world is paying increasing attention to this new vision of development cooperation, says a research report on Belt and Road development studies released Wednesday.

The report, titled "The Belt and Road Development Studies -- A Synergy Approach to Global Development," was issued by Xinhua Institute at a thematic forum on think tank exchanges held on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

The BRI responded to reality as a new vision for promoting development cooperation, the document notes, adding that the initiative answered the domestic call for economic development and bolstered much-needed international cooperation.

The BRI inherits historical legacy and creates a new chapter of the Silk Road spirit, the document says.

The report notes that the Silk Road spirit is characterized by peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, and mutual learning and benefit.

To overcome multiple obstacles confronting global development today, the BRI carries forward the Silk Road spirit to explore new development opportunities, seek new development drivers and expand new development space to achieve win-win results by leveraging the strengths of all participating countries, as per the report.

The BRI coordinates high-quality development through new explorations, the document notes, adding that the initiative advocates a "get things done" philosophy and has continued to advance its development concept over time.

