BRI offers new approach to facilitate global development, governance: report

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Amid multiple global challenges, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) creates a platform for building a community with a shared future for humanity, says a research report on the Belt and Road development studies released Wednesday.

The report, titled "The Belt and Road Development Studies -- A Synergy Approach to Global Development," was issued by Xinhua Institute at a thematic forum on think tank exchange, held on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

"With a historical perspective and a cosmopolitan vision, the BRI provides an action plan for deepening international cooperation, improving global governance and promoting peace and development, creating a platform for building a community with a shared future for humanity," the document says.

After 10 years of practice, the BRI has gradually formed a new vision of global development and governance, with "development-oriented," "open cooperation," "multilateral consultation" and "harmonious coexistence" as the underlying principles, the report points out.

The report notes that the BRI commits itself to a more balanced development approach. It helps to create conditions for developing countries to choose their own suitable policies and path of development.

The BRI has created a more flexible and open cooperation model. It embraces countries with different cultures, political systems and development stages and opens its doors to all countries interested in sustainable growth.

The BRI champions multilateralism, multi-subject consultation and cooperation and the idea that "everyone's affairs should be handled after discussion," a deep pluralism approach that better promotes international collaboration, the report says.

The BRI values equality, mutual learning, dialogue and tolerance, and stresses the importance of people-to-people connections among countries. It aims to replace estrangement with exchange, clashes with mutual understanding, and superiority with the coexistence of diverse cultures, as per the report.

Unlike the old pattern of a "center-periphery" world economy, the BRI is committed to weaving a mutually beneficial and win-win global partnership and building a pluralistic community of shared interests and responsibilities, the report says.

