Train service from Yiwu to Madrid promotes economic cooperation, cultural exchanges

Xinhua) 08:37, October 12, 2023

This photo taken on July 31, 2023 shows the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

The train service from the Chinese small commodity hub of Yiwu to the European commodity center of Madrid was officially launched in November 2014, spanning eight countries in Eurasia with a total length of more than 13,000 kilometers.

The train service from Yiwu to Madrid has become a carrier of economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges between countries along the railway and has built a new bridge for opening and cooperation between countries and peoples along the line.

An employee of the Yiwu International Trade Market shows a bottle of wine imported from Spain in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A shop owner of Spanish goods slices Iberian ham at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A man paddles in a pond in the El Retiro Park in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

This photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows the Yiwu Railway Port in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A staff member works in a Yiwu Cainiao bonded warehouse in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

This photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows a view of Madrid, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A staff member works at a Cainiao logistics center in Madrid, Spain, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

This photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows the "Faro de Moncloa" transmission tower and Arco de la Victoria in Madrid, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Staff members work at a Cainiao logistics center in Madrid, Spain, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Staff sort parcels at a Cainiao logistics center in Guadalajara, Spain, Nov. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A staff member inspects a container at a railway station in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A staff member works in a Yiwu Cainiao bonded warehouse in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

A China-Europe freight train heading for Yiwu of China departs from Madrid, Spain, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2023 shows a view of Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Lyu Bin/Xinhua)

This combo photo shows the Yiwu International Trade Market on Oct. 24, 2018 (upper, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Tan Jin), and a local market in September of 1982, in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

A China-Europe freight train departs from a railway station in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2023 shows a view of Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Lyu Bin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows the Yiwu Railway Port in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

