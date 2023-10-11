Home>>
Israeli death toll reaches 1,200 in Hamas attack: Army
(Xinhua) 15:13, October 11, 2023
JERUSALEM, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Number of fatalities in Hamas' attack on Israel has reached at least 1,200, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The spokesperson also confirmed that the number of injuries in Israel since Saturday's attack began surpassed 2,700.
Meanwhile, more than 900 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, including 260 children and 230 women, and 4,500 others injured, according to figures released by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza on Tuesday night.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cease-fire appeals amplify as Gaza conflict escalates
- Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 830, death toll from Hamas surprise attack hits 1,008 in Israel
- First U.S. plane carrying ammunition arrives in Israel
- Erdogan, Putin discuss ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions
- Biden urges Israel security funding from Congress as American deaths rise to 14
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.