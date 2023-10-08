Home>>
Firefighters participate in training session in Johannesburg, S. Africa
(Xinhua) 09:56, October 08, 2023
Firefighters participate in a training session in Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct. 6, 2023. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Xinhua)
A firefighter participates in a training session in Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct. 6, 2023. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Xinhua)
