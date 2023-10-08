Former senior Jiangxi provincial legislator expelled from CPC, public office

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Yin Meigen, a former senior legislator in east China's Jiangxi Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over severe violations of discipline and law.

The punishment was announced in an official statement by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision on Saturday.

Yin was formerly vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress.

An investigation of Yin's case found that he had lost his ideals and conviction, and had become involved in superstitious activities. The statement also said Yin had defied the Party's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct and violated relevant rules to accept gifts and money and visit luxury private venues.

The investigation also found that Yin had taken cash and houses of people under his jurisdiction for his own use. He also stood accused of being involved in power-for-sex and money-for-sex trades.

Yin was also found to have meddled in market activities, discipline, and law enforcement activities in violation of relevant rules.

He had colluded with some lawless private business owners and conducted power-for-money trades. He had also taken advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others in regard to personnel promotion and project contracting, accepting massive amounts of money and gifts in return.

The statement said Yin's case would be transferred to prosecutors for review and prosecution procedures, his illegal gains would be confiscated, and his qualification as a delegate to the CPC Jiangxi provincial congress was also terminated.

