Clean runs secure China two canoe slalom golds at Asian Games

Xinhua) 09:34, October 08, 2023

Gold medalist Quan Xin (C) of China, silver medalist Tanaka Yuuki (L) of Japan and Bronze medalist Wu Shao-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei attend the awarding ceremony for the Men's Kayak of Canoe Slalom at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

HANGZHOU, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese canoeists Huang Juan and Quan Xin both posted error-free runs to win the last two slalom gold medals on offer at the 19th Asian Games here on Saturday.

Quan, 26, successfully defended the men's kayak title with a finish time of 89.24 seconds. The championship followed his strong 2022 season where he finished seventh at the World Championships and sixth in the World Cup.

Japan's Yuuki Tanaka finished second, while Wu Shao-hsuan from Chinese Taipei took the bronze.

"There was a little mistake in the semifinal this morning, but I adjusted my state in the final to win. Now I want to show the strength of Chinese kayak to the world at Paris 2024," Quan said after the match.

In the women's canoe, Huang's time of 107.71 was enough to secure her the crown. Despite having two seconds in gate penalties, Anastassiya Ananyeva of Kazakhstan managed to place second overall. Japan's Haruka Okazaki settled for bronze.

"This is my first Asian Games, and winning the gold is the most satisfying result. I felt a bit nervous today, but I heard the loud shout from the audience, which gave me strength to win," Huang said.

China raked in three of four golds in the canoe slalom competition, with Chinese Taipei pocketing the other one.

Quan Xin of China celebrates after the Men's Kayak Final of Canoe Slalom at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Gold medalist Quan Xin of China attends the awarding ceremony for the Men's Kayak of Canoe Slalom at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Quan Xin of China celebrates after the Men's Kayak Final of Canoe Slalom at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Wu Shao-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei celebrates after the Men's Kayak Final of Canoe Slalom at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Anastassiya Ananyeva of Kazakhstan competes during the Women's Canoe Final of Canoe Slalom at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Okazaki Haruka of Japan competes during the Women's Canoe Final of Canoe Slalom at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Huang Juan of China competes during the Women's Canoe Final of Canoe Slalom at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Huang Juan of China competes during the Women's Canoe Final of Canoe Slalom at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Huang Juan of China competes during the Women's Canoe Final of Canoe Slalom at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Huang Juan of China competes during the Women's Canoe Final of Canoe Slalom at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Huang Juan of China competes during the Women's Canoe Final of Canoe Slalom at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Anastassiya Ananyeva of Kazakhstan competes during the Women's Canoe Final of Canoe Slalom at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

