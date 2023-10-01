China issues over 510,000 certificates of origin for int'l trade in August

Xinhua) 09:55, October 01, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- A total of 510,800 certificates of origin were issued by Chinese authorities in August, data from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade showed.

Some 21,672 certificates of origin were issued by Chinese authorities under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement, up 16.04 percent year on year.

The certificates are expected to reduce tariffs by 11 million U.S. dollars for Chinese products imported to RCEP member countries, the council said.

Certificates of origin are documents widely used in international trade transactions. They state that the products listed have met sufficient criteria to be considered as originating in a particular country. The issuance of these certificates is widely regarded as a barometer of foreign trade.

