Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls', women's education

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Audrey Azoulay, director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), attended the award ceremony of the UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education 2023 in Beijing on Thursday.

Peng, also a UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, and Azoulay first presented awards to the award-winning representatives of China Children and Teenagers' Fund (CCTF) and Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE).

Delivering a speech, Peng said China's close cooperation with UNESCO, especially the establishment of the prize for girls' and women's education, has set an example, provided valuable experience and played an exemplary role in the development of girls' and women's education around the world.

Noting that girls' and women's education faces new situations, requirements and challenges in today's world, Peng called on all parties to further increase their input and support, actively develop health education, digital education and science education for women, and help more women improve their health, enhance their ability to innovate and start businesses.

"It is hoped that more people will join the cause of girls' and women's education and help them change their destiny and realize their life value through education," Peng said.

She said China attaches great importance to ensuring women's equal right to education, and stands ready to work with all parties to promote international exchanges and cooperation to promote the high-quality development of girls' and women's education worldwide.

Azoulay thanked the Chinese government for its strong support for UNESCO and Professor Peng for her outstanding contribution to the promotion of girls' and women's education worldwide.

Azoulay said UNESCO is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation with China to promote further development of girls' and women's education in the world.

The UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education is the organization's only award promoting girls' and women's education. This year's prizes are awarded to CCTF for its Spring Bud Project and PAGE for its STAR School program.

The award ceremony was attended by about 300 people, including representatives of UN agencies in Beijing, diplomatic envoys of relevant countries, teachers and students from Chinese schools, and women representatives.

Before the ceremony, Peng met with Azoulay. They exchanged views on promoting the development of girls' and women's education worldwide.

