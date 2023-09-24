Chinese ballet troupe mesmerizes Algerian audience in celebration of 65th anniversary of ties

Xinhua) 09:47, September 24, 2023

ALGIERS, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese ballet troupe celebrated the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Algeria with impressive performances at the Algiers Opera House on Friday and Saturday.

The captivating performances were staged by artists from the Suzhou Ballet Theatre, and were jointly sponsored by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Algeria's Ministry of Culture and Arts, and the Chinese Embassy in Algeria.

These performances were part of "many magnificent cultural events celebrating the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Algeria," said Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Jian

The ballet performance featured elements of Chinese culture through ballet in an Arab country, symbolizing the merging of cultures, the universal pursuit of beauty, and humanity's shared desire for peace and happiness, the Chinese envoy said.

For her part, Algerian Minister of Culture and Arts Soraya Mouloudji emphasized the deep friendship between Algeria and China, noting that cultural exchanges based on mutual respect are a crucial part of the two countries' enduring friendship and cooperation.

She stated that the Chinese artists' performance in Algeria exemplified the shared commitment of both nations to building stronger cultural ties.

Wang Quanxing, director of the Suzhou Ballet Theatre, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception from the Algerian audience.

He hoped that this series of performances would help introduce traditional Chinese culture, especially the distinctive culture of Suzhou, an eastern Chinese city with a rich cultural heritage. This, Wang believed, would also strengthen the enduring friendship between China and Algeria.

The Suzhou Ballet Theatre is performing in Algeria from Sept. 20 to 23, staging three performances in the capital Algiers and the northeastern province of Constantine.

