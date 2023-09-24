Feature: Cambodian patients praise Chinese "Peace Angel" medics for offering free medical services

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- For You Seavkheng, a 51-year-old Cambodian patient, free medical services provided by a Chinese "Peace Angel" medical team have not only helped improve her health, but also saved her money on medical expenses.

Seavkheng, who has been suffering from a chronic daily headache and high blood pressure for two years, had her health conditions checked and been treated by the medical team on Friday at the Preah Ket Mealea Hospital, known as the military hospital, here in the country's capital Phnom Penh.

"Such a free treatment is good because our country has many needy people including me, and we're delighted that good doctors come to treat us," she told Xinhua. "Some patients have no money, so this (free) treatment is very helpful."

The mother of three children said this humanitarian mission would contribute further to promoting friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

"I'm happier if such a free treatment could be conducted more often," she said. "I wish them (the Chinese medics) good health and safe travel back home."

Em Sothea, 54-year-old patient from the southeastern Svay Rieng province, said she has had diabetes, arthritis, and body aches for several years. She came to the hospital after receiving the news of the free medical services from a relative.

"It's an effective treatment, with good quality medicine provided, and I feel better," she told Xinhua. "I want such more free medical services in Cambodia."

Sothea said she highly trusted Chinese doctors and the medicine that they provided.

Zhang Yi, leader of the "Peace Angel" medical team, said the team began to offer free-of-charge medical services to Cambodian patients on Friday as part of the China-Cambodia "Peace Angel-2023" joint humanitarian exercise.

"This is the first time that our "Peace Angel" medical team has come to Cambodia to provide medical drills and medical services," he told Xinhua.

"I believe that there will be more and more medical cooperation between our two militaries in the future," he added.

Zhang was confident that medical exchanges and academic exchanges between the two sides will become better and better, and friendship between China and Cambodia will last forever.

The team is scheduled to travel to the northwestern Siem Reap province to provide such free medical services to patients there, he said.

