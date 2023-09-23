China-Arab States Expo: A platform for sharing opportunities

The sixth China-Arab States Expo, scheduled to run from Sept. 21 to 24, is underway in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The biennial event has drawn participation from over 30 countries, featuring several Arab states, which have set up offline exhibition pavilions for 2023. This year, Saudi Arabia has been chosen as the guest country of honor, showcasing their specialty products and exploring opportunities for trade cooperation.

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023, shows the pavilion of Saudi Arabia at the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023, shows the pavilion of Nepal at the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023, shows the pavilion of Yemen at the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023, shows the pavilion of Iran at the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023, shows the pavilion of Syria at the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023, shows the pavilion of Algeria at the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023, shows the pavilion of Thailand at the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023, shows the pavilion of Brazil at the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023, shows the pavilion of Mongolia at the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

