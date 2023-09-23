Senior Chinese diplomat urges EU to uphold openness, support free trade

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the European Union (EU) will adhere to openness and inclusiveness, uphold market principles, support free trade and avoid falling into the trap of protectionism, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone conversation with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Noting that thanks to the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-France relations have maintained a high level of development, Wang said that exchanges between the two countries at various levels have been fully restarted, and practical cooperation in various fields has made substantial progress.

China is ready to work with France to plan well the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism next year to inject new and strong impetus into bilateral relations, Wang said.

The two sides should give full play to their strategic dialogue and high-level people-to-people exchange mechanism, so as to deepen political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, invigorate cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and strengthen public support for China-France ties, Wang said.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said that China is ready to work with the EU to map out the next stage of bilateral exchanges, so as to open up new prospects for China-EU cooperation.

China is committed to addressing each other's concerns through dialogue and consultation with the EU, and hopes that France will play a constructive role in properly handling matters regarding anti-subsidy investigation, Wang said.

Bonne said that President Macron values the trust and friendship with President Xi Jinping and is ready to maintain and strengthen high-level exchanges between the two sides.

Noting that France and China have maintained good communication and coordination in multilateral affairs, Bonne expressed appreciation for Premier Li Qiang's attendance at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in France, adding that he believes that by working together, France and China can make important contribution to building global synergy.

The French side looks forward to holding a new round of strategic dialogue with the Chinese side, he said.

The French side opposes bloc confrontation and consistently advocates for Europe to maintain its independence and autonomy, he said, adding that France will adhere to a mutually beneficial and win-win relationship with China.

The anti-subsidy investigation initiated by the European Commission does not target the Chinese side, he added.

