Xi meets Republic of Korea PM
(Xinhua) 17:24, September 23, 2023
HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of the Republic of Korea in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.
