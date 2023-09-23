Languages

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Xi meets Republic of Korea PM

(Xinhua) 17:24, September 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of the Republic of Korea in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. 

