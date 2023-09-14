Hainan sees total import, export value of goods up in first eight months

Xinhua) 11:06, September 14, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 11, 2023 shows a view of the Basuo Port in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

The total import and export of goods in south China's Hainan Province hit 152.07 billion yuan (about 20.89 billion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months of this year, up 21.8 percent year on year, according to official data released recently by Haikou Customs.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows a view of the container terminal of Haikou Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People select imported food products at the third China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A consumer shops for cosmetics at Haikou Riyue Plaza Duty Free Shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)