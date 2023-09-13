Interview: U.S. hegemony threatens global security, stability, development: Serbian expert

Xinhua) 09:43, September 13, 2023

BELGRADE, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. military hegemony is jeopardizing global security and development, said Zivadin Jovanovic, former foreign minister of Yugoslavia.

Jovanovic made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua while commenting on the report "Origins, Facts and Perils of U.S. Military Hegemony" newly published by Xinhua Institute, the think tank of Xinhua News Agency.

Jovanovic, who is now presiding over the think-tank Belgrade Forum for a World of Equals, noted that the U.S.-led NATO military expansion is actually not in the interest of the security and development of the bloc member countries.

"Supporting separatism, financing, arming and training terrorists, covert destabilization of sovereign countries under the guise of 'democratization,' 'protection of human rights,' spreading networks of 'secret prisons,' spying on parallel friends and foes, and imposing U.S. laws on other sovereign countries, have been part and parcel of the U.S.- made imperial rule-based order," said Jovanovic.

He highlighted how the United States waged wars of conquest against sovereign countries, such as in the case of the 1999 NATO aggression against Yugoslavia, which took place during his mandate as the Yugoslavian foreign minister.

Jovanovic reminded that on May 7th, 1999, three Chinese journalists were killed when U.S. planes bombed the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade, noting that "at the time of the aggression, NATO numbered 19, today (it has) 31 members."

