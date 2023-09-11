Highlights of men's 73 kg event at 2023 World Weightlifting Championships

Xinhua) 09:47, September 11, 2023

Wei Yinting of China competes during the men's 73 kg event at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Chen/Xinhua)

Wei Yinting of China competes during the men's 73 kg event at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Chen/Xinhua)

Wei Yinting of China competes during the men's 73 kg event at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Chen/Xinhua)

Wei Yinting of China prepares for the men's 73 kg event at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Chen/Xinhua)

Muhammed Furkan Ozbek of Trkiye competes during the men's 73 kg event at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Chen/Xinhua)

Julio Ruben Mayora Perna of Venezuela competes during the men's 73 kg event at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Chen/Xinhua)

Julio Ruben Mayora Perna of Venezuela competes during the men's 73 kg event at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Chen/Xinhua)

Hnia Karem Ben of Tunisia competes during the men's 73 kg event at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Chen/Xinhua)

Hnia Karem Ben of Tunisia competes during the men's 73 kg event at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Chen/Xinhua)

Muhammed Furkan Ozbek of Trkiye competes during the men's 73 kg event at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Chen/Xinhua)

Konnai Mitsunori of Japan competes during the men's 73 kg event at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Chen/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Wei Yinting (C), silver medalist Weeraphon Wichuma (L) of Thailand and bronze medalist Ritvars Suharevs of Latvia attend the awarding ceremony for the men's 73 kg snatch event at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Chen/Xinhua)

