Chinese economy on track to realize annual target of around 5 pct -- Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 16:21, September 06, 2023
JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Wednesday the Chinese economy is on track to realize the annual growth target of around 5 percent.
In his opening remarks addressing the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, Li said China is advancing high-quality development in Chinese modernization on all fronts.
The Chinese economy enjoys bright prospects, and will continue to generate fresh and greater opportunities for the region and the rest of the world, he added.
