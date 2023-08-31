Egypt sets up gov't unit to facilitate cooperation with BRICS countries

Xinhua) 10:56, August 31, 2023

CAIRO, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Wednesday approved the establishment of a unit at the cabinet's headquarters to facilitate the country's cooperation with BRICS countries, the cabinet said in a statement.

The unit, which is located in the northern coastal city of New Alamein, "will be responsible for any work related to promoting cooperation with the BRICS group," the statement read.

The unit will comprise ministers and officials who are concerned with BRICS, an acronym for a bloc of emerging economies that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the statement added.

On August 24, BRICS countries agreed to invite six countries, namely Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to join the group as of Jan. 1, 2024.

Egypt officially submitted its application to join the BRICS group in June.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)