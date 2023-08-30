Chinese vice premier meets U.S. commerce secretary in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:20, August 30, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng meets with visiting U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with visiting U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Beijing on Tuesday.

The two sides had candid, pragmatic and constructive discussions over implementing the important consensus reached at the Bali meeting between the two countries' heads of state, as well as economic and trade issues of common concern.

The Chinese side expressed its concerns over measures taken by the United States, such as Section 301 tariffs, export controls against China and two-way investment restrictions.

The two sides agreed to continue to maintain communication and support enterprises of the two countries in carrying out pragmatic cooperation.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng meets with visiting U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)