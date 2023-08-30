U.S. provides 250 mln USD worth of military assistance to Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:03, August 30, 2023

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The United States announced on Tuesday an additional package of military assistance to Ukraine worth 250 million U.S. dollars.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the new package includes AIM-9M missiles for air defense, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, and over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

The latest assistance is executed under a previous directive from President Joe Biden using the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). Weapons and equipment being provided through this approach are drawn directly from the Department of Defense's (DoD) inventories for Ukraine.

This is the Biden administration's 45th PDA-related military aid to Ukraine since August 2021, according to a DoD list of the latest weapons heading to Ukraine.

The United States has committed more than 43.7 billion dollars in military assistance to Ukraine since the Biden administration took office, including more than 43 billion dollars since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022, according to the DoD.

With the conflict still grinding on, there has been growing domestic opposition, especially from the Republican Party, to using U.S. taxpayer money to increase the funding to Ukraine indefinitely.

During the first GOP primary debate on Aug. 23, several of the party's candidates for the 2024 presidential election voiced their frustration over the Biden administration's policy of supporting Ukraine militarily for "as long as it takes."

"I would not. And I think that this is disastrous," businessman-turned-political-candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said when asked during the debate whether he would support the current White House's approach to arming Ukraine. "We have to put the interests of Americans first, secure our own border instead of someone else's," he said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also running for president, said U.S. aid to Ukraine should be conditioned on European countries providing more funding.

"I will have Europe pull their weight. Right now they're not doing that," DeSantis said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)