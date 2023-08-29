Alibaba Cloud launches digital lab in Japan

Xinhua) 16:12, August 29, 2023

TOKYO, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of China's internet giant Alibaba, announced Tuesday the launch of a digital transformation lab in Japan as it seeks to work with local businesses to accelerate digitalization.

The lab, mainly targeting sectors including retail and logistics, aims to co-develop innovative industrial solutions with participating members in Japan, according to a press briefing held in Tokyo.

Under the program, Alibaba Cloud and its technology partners will provide resources such as cloud computing, AI services, and industrial know-how for program members to upgrade their services.

"We are thrilled to partner with leading businesses in Japan to foster DX (digital transformation) and EX (experience transformation) across sectors through this new initiative," said Unique Song, country manager of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence in Japan.

Initial members of the lab include Japan's real estate company Tokyu Land Corporation and apparel company TSI Holdings. Companies including Japan's game studio JP Games and livestreaming firm LaLa Station from South Korea will join as technology partners to provide their technology expertise to the members.

Participants of the program will gather on a regular basis for networking events, technology training, and industry trend sharing to incubate next-generation applications, according to Alibaba Cloud.

The lab, which is free for local firms to join, is now open for application. Alibaba Cloud is expecting to see more than 60 local participants by the end of this year.

