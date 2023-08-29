China to boost demand, confidence in H2: official

Xinhua) 08:43, August 29, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China is exerting efforts to boost domestic demand, shore up confidence and prevent risks in the second half of this year, said a senior official on Monday.

Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, made the remarks in a report to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

He said that more work will be done to continuously improve economic performance, internal driving forces and social expectations, and to defuse risks.

Policies will help increase income and expand consumption, expedite issuance and use of local government special bonds, stimulate private investment, optimize the business environment, and stabilize foreign trade and capital, Zheng said.

He added that measures will also be adjusted to support the sound development of the real estate market, and more affordable housing will be constructed and provided.

People's wellbeing is of particular importance, Zheng said, adding that employment, public service, social security as well as disaster rescue and relief will be greatly enhanced.

