Syria accuses U.S. of plundering resources, destroying infrastructure

Xinhua) 13:47, August 28, 2023

DAMASCUS, Aug. 27 (Xinhua)-- Syria's national railway operator on Saturday accused U.S. forces of dismantling infrastructure, including railways, and looting national resources within Syrian territories under their control.

U.S. forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continued to seize infrastructure and machinery, including locomotives and trucks, in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour and the northeastern province of Hasakah, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted the General Establishment of Syrian Railways as saying in a statement.

Their most recent target was the bridge spanning the Euphrates River, said the statement, adding the systematic dismantling of these essential transportation routes appears to be ongoing.

The statement condemned the purported theft of Syrian oil, agricultural products, and water resources, saying that these actions aim to exert economic pressure on the Syrian population.

