Wagner chief Prigozhin's death in plane crash confirmed by Russian authorities

Xinhua) 10:25, August 28, 2023

MOSCOW, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in a plane crash in the Tver Region near Moscow.

