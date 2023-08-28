Home>>
Wagner chief Prigozhin's death in plane crash confirmed by Russian authorities
(Xinhua) 10:25, August 28, 2023
MOSCOW, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in a plane crash in the Tver Region near Moscow.
