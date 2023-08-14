People in South Korea protest against Japan's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into sea
People attend a rally to protest against the Japanese government's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the sea in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
A woman attends a rally to protest against the Japanese government's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the sea in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
People attend a rally to protest against the Japanese government's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the sea in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
A child attends a rally to protest against the Japanese government's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the sea in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China calls for revisiting spirit of Treaty of Peace and Friendship Between China and Japan
- Leaks found in hose to transfer Fukushima nuclear-contaminated wastewater
- Multinational fishermen gather virtually to protest Japan's nuke wastewater discharge plan
- Civil organizations urge Fiji PM to reconsider stance on Japan's nuke wastewater discharge plan
- Japan eyes Fukushima wastewater release between late August, early September
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.