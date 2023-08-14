People in South Korea protest against Japan's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into sea

Xinhua) 11:16, August 14, 2023

People attend a rally to protest against the Japanese government's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the sea in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

A woman attends a rally to protest against the Japanese government's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the sea in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

People attend a rally to protest against the Japanese government's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the sea in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

A child attends a rally to protest against the Japanese government's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the sea in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

