China's iron ore imports up 6.9 pct in first seven months
(Xinhua) 16:26, August 12, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's imports of iron ore registered steady growth in the first seven months of 2023, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
During the period, China imported a total of 669 million tonnes of iron ore, up 6.9 percent from the same period last year, according to the data.
In the January-July period, the average price of imported iron ore stood at 785.6 yuan (about 109.77 U.S. dollars), down 5.1 percent from a year earlier.
