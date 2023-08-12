Home>>
Death toll in U.S. Hawaii wildfire rises to 67
(Xinhua) 10:32, August 12, 2023
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from wildfires burning in the U.S. state of Hawaii's Maui jumped to 67, Maui County officials said Friday.
Firefighting efforts are continuing and the Lahaina fire is not yet contained, Maui County said in an online statement.
