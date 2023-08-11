We Are China

Track-laying completed for Guangdong's first medium-low speed maglev line

Ecns.cn) 16:29, August 11, 2023

A maglev train parks for testing in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The track-laying for Guangdong's first medium-low speed maglev line was completed on Thursday. The main line stretches 8 km with a maximum operating speed of 120km/h and a designed capacity of 315 passengers.

A maglev train parks for testing in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A maglev train parks for testing in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows the construction site of a medium-low speed maglev line in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows the construction site of a medium-low speed maglev line in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows the construction site of a medium-low speed maglev line in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

