Track-laying completed for Guangdong's first medium-low speed maglev line
A maglev train parks for testing in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The track-laying for Guangdong's first medium-low speed maglev line was completed on Thursday. The main line stretches 8 km with a maximum operating speed of 120km/h and a designed capacity of 315 passengers.
A maglev train parks for testing in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A maglev train parks for testing in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows the construction site of a medium-low speed maglev line in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows the construction site of a medium-low speed maglev line in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows the construction site of a medium-low speed maglev line in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photos
Related Stories
- SE China province welcomes first metro line
- Beijing to build first tramway line in 50 years
- Beijing's City Rail Line builds air-conditioned area for passengers
- Forest sightseeing railway line starts in Inner Mongolia
- China to construct new East African railway line in Kenya
- Chengdu-Chongqing railway line to be opened in March 2015
- Romance of the Beijing-Moscow line
- China, Russia, South Korea land-sea transport line partially completed
- New charity law to bring sector into line in south China
- Lhasa to boogie with the Oct. line dance competition
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.