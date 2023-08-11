Track-laying work completed for 1st medium-and-low speed maglev line in Guangdong
A worker takes photos while workers lay the last 10-meter-long maglev track at the construction site of a medium-and-low speed maglev line in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 10, 2023. The last 10-meter-long maglev track was laid on the Qingyuan maglev tourism line on Thursday, marking the completion of the track-laying work for the first medium-and-low speed maglev line in the province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows workers laying the last 10-meter-long maglev track at the construction site of a medium-and-low speed maglev line in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province. The last 10-meter-long maglev track was laid on the Qingyuan maglev tourism line on Thursday, marking the completion of the track-laying work for the first medium-and-low speed maglev line in the province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Workers lay the last 10-meter-long maglev track at the construction site of a medium-and-low speed maglev line in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 10, 2023. The last 10-meter-long maglev track was laid on the Qingyuan maglev tourism line on Thursday, marking the completion of the track-laying work for the first medium-and-low speed maglev line in the province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows the construction site of a medium-and-low speed maglev line in Qingyuan City, south China's Guangdong Province. The last 10-meter-long maglev track was laid on the Qingyuan maglev tourism line on Thursday, marking the completion of the track-laying work for the first medium-and-low speed maglev line in the province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
