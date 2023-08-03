Over one tenth of German companies using AI: survey

A visitor interacts with an intelligent robot at Hannover Messe 2023 in Hannover, Germany, April 19, 2023.(Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

FRANKFURT, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- A survey published on Wednesday showed that over ten percent of German companies are using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to their advantage.

Up to 13.3 percent of the 9,000-odd companies involved in the survey by the Munich-based research institute ifo are using AI and another 9.2 percent are planning to use the technology which make decisions quicker through automated data analysis.

The institute's industry expert Anna Wolf said that a majority of all companies in Germany are looking into AI.

A visitor learns about Haier's industrial internet platform COSMOPlat by VR at Hannover Messe 2023 in Hannover, Germany, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Although AI is gaining popularity among German companies, applications vary in different industries, the survey indicated.

The manufacturing industry has emerged as the quickest to embrace the AI with around 30 percent of all the companies using or planning to use it. On the other hand, there is not even discussion of AI so far in as much as 60 percent of the construction companies in Germany.

A visitor interacts with an intelligent robot at Hannover Messe 2023 in Hannover, Germany, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

